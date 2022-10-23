Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,390 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

