Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $513,000 Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

