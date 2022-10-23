Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

