Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $521,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,764,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AES by 131.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,728,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 980,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

