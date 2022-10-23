SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after buying an additional 169,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,785,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock worth $264,531. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

