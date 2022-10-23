Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

