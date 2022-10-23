Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $279.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

