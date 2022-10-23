Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $556,000 Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Up 2.6 %

VAL stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.31. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

