Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after buying an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.32. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

