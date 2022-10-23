Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Poshmark worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark Stock Performance

Poshmark stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on POSH shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Poshmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.