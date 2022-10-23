Aigen Investment Management LP Has $612,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

