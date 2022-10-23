Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

