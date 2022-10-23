7,748 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $71,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

