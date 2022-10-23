Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 18,923 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUFG opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

