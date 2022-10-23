Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

