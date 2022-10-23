OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSI Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

OSIS stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.