Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

