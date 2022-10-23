Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 1,672 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLI by 972.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 21.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

