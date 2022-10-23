Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 632 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $1,102,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

