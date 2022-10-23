Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

