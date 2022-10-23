Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 7,624 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 460.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $247.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

