Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

