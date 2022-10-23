Comerica Bank Sells 1,139 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

FICO stock opened at $409.66 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

