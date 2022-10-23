Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.72 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

