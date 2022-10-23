CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.