Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

