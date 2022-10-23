Comerica Bank Purchases 7,589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,682,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,687,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 117,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

