Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.96 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

