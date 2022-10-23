Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 135,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.28.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
