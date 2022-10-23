Comerica Bank Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after buying an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,245.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after buying an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

UTHR opened at $219.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,447 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

