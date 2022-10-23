Comerica Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,202,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,249,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.01 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.