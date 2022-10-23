Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,204 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.26 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.91) to GBX 2,330 ($28.15) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

