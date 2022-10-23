Xponance Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.