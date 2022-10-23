Xponance Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.
PulteGroup Price Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.