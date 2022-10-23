STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
