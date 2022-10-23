Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 719,798 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IEUR stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16.

