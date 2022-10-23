Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

