ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average of $452.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.91.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

