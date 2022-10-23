Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 14,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $21,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

