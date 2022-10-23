Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

