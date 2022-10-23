Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 110.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

