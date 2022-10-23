Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

