Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT opened at $116.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.15 and a 52 week high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

