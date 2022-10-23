Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,147 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $132.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

