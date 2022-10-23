Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after buying an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after purchasing an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 549,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWY opened at $124.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

