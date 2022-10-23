Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,518 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.50. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

