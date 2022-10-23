Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,215 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

