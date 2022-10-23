Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,209 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

