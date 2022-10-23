Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

