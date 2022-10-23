Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.07.

argenx stock opened at $376.70 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

