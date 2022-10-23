Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $258.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.